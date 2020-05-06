Gladys "Glad" Strean
1927 - 2020
Gladys "Glad" May Strean, 92, of Pearland, Texas, died at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, in a care facility.
Mrs. Strean was born July 26, 1927, in Coffeyville, Kan. She lived most of her adult life in Lake Charles, and most recently moved to Texas to be closer to family. She worked for a number of years as a clerk for McNeese State University and for Sowela Technical School. Mrs. Strean was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Lake Charles Garden Club, Louisiana Master Gardens, Order of the Eastern Star, Goldenaires Country and Western Band and the Ninety-Nines.
Mrs. Strean is survived by her daughter, Susan Strean Marshall of Blanco, Texas; son, Jack Strean of Rosharon, Texas; two grandsons, Adam Marshall and David Marshall; and two great-grandchildren.
Her private service was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 entries
May 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss and my prayers at with you.
Bud Smith
Friend
May 5, 2020
i grew up next door ,,, she was kind and bubbly and always busy on crafts etc she is loved people,,,love and prayers to Sue and Jack
Linda Bennett
May 5, 2020
Mrs. Gladys was such a wonderful woman. I always enjoyed our talks when I was growing up. She always took time to talk with me. She will be missed
Michelle Simpson
Friend
