Gladys "Glad" May Strean, 92, of Pearland, Texas, died at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, in a care facility.

Mrs. Strean was born July 26, 1927, in Coffeyville, Kan. She lived most of her adult life in Lake Charles, and most recently moved to Texas to be closer to family. She worked for a number of years as a clerk for McNeese State University and for Sowela Technical School. Mrs. Strean was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Lake Charles Garden Club, Louisiana Master Gardens, Order of the Eastern Star, Goldenaires Country and Western Band and the Ninety-Nines.

Mrs. Strean is survived by her daughter, Susan Strean Marshall of Blanco, Texas; son, Jack Strean of Rosharon, Texas; two grandsons, Adam Marshall and David Marshall; and two great-grandchildren.

Her private service was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store