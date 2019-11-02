|
Glenda Faye Craigo, 79, of Westlake, La., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her residence. She was born to her late parents, H.E. and Ester Brooks on Jan. 10, 1940, in Birmingham, Ala. She loved her family and grandchildren, and enjoyed spending quality time with them every chance she got. Glenda also loved playing Dominos, Bingo, and Po-Ki-No. She cherished the times she would spend with her friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Michael Doss and wife Connie of Westlake, La.; one daughter, Margaret Meyer and husband Kevin of Mobile, Ala.; six grandchildren, Richard Dodson, Michael Dodson, Daniel Doss, Troy Pace, Stephanie Wilson, Misty Godwin; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Glenda was preceded in death by her two late husbands, Melvin Doss and Bill Craigo; along with one daughter, Michelle Doss.
A Celebration of Glenda's life will be held at 1 p.m. at Ridout's Gardendale Chapel on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Gardendale, Ala. Visitation will begin prior to the service, beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Gardens.
Published in American Press on Nov. 2, 2019