Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridout's Gardendale Chapel
2029 Decatur Highway
Gardendale, AL 35071
(205) 631-6252
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ridout's Gardendale Chapel
2029 Decatur Highway
Gardendale, AL 35071
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Ridout's Gardendale Chapel
2029 Decatur Highway
Gardendale, AL 35071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Craigo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Faye Craigo


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda Faye Craigo Obituary
Glenda Faye Craigo, 79, of Westlake, La., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her residence. She was born to her late parents, H.E. and Ester Brooks on Jan. 10, 1940, in Birmingham, Ala. She loved her family and grandchildren, and enjoyed spending quality time with them every chance she got. Glenda also loved playing Dominos, Bingo, and Po-Ki-No. She cherished the times she would spend with her friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Michael Doss and wife Connie of Westlake, La.; one daughter, Margaret Meyer and husband Kevin of Mobile, Ala.; six grandchildren, Richard Dodson, Michael Dodson, Daniel Doss, Troy Pace, Stephanie Wilson, Misty Godwin; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Glenda was preceded in death by her two late husbands, Melvin Doss and Bill Craigo; along with one daughter, Michelle Doss.
A Celebration of Glenda's life will be held at 1 p.m. at Ridout's Gardendale Chapel on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Gardendale, Ala. Visitation will begin prior to the service, beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Gardens.
Published in American Press on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ridout's Gardendale Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -