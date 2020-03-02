Home

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Messiah Baptist Church

Glenda Faye Walker Thomas


1951 - 2020
Glenda Faye Walker Thomas Obituary
Glenda Faye Walker Thomas, 68, was born Dec. 17, 1951 in Lake Charles, La. to the late Freddie and Hazel Joubert Walker Sr. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Messiah Baptist Church and was employed by the Calcasieu Parish School Board. She departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Plaquemine, La. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Nina (Donald) Jones and Rhoda Myles; sons, Michael Myles and Thelton Thomas; ; sisters, Edna Mae (Butch) Washington and Laura Ann Debose; brothers, Rev. James (Elva) Walker, Freddie Walker Jr., Gregory Walker, and Lloyd Walker; husband, Joseph L. Thomas; stepchildren, Gary and Sherrell Thomas; 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Myles; parents; and brothers, Alfred, Matthew, and Isaac Walker. Her funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Messiah Baptist Church. Pastor Robert Owens will officiate. Burial will be in Hi Mount Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Mar. 2, 2020
