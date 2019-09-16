|
JENNINGS - Glenda was born in Jennings, La., on Jan. 6, 1952, to Raymond Broussard and Ella Landry Broussard. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Sept. 12, 2019. Glenda was an English Teacher at Fenton High School until she retired. She loved to write, loved to teach children and liked to decorate flowers and work with them. Glenda never met a stranger and she loved to visit with family and friends. Glenda was a kind and loving person she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Glenda is survived by her son, Joshua Ryan Miller (Courtney) of Lake Charles, La.; her four brothers, Daniel Ray Broussard of Hathaway, La., Roger Broussard of Lake Charles, Lenus Broussard of Hathaway, and Keith Douglas Broussard of Hathaway; her brother-in-law, Hank Bourque of Gueydan, La., as well as all their families; and her three wonderful grandchildren, Trenton Miller, Madison Miller and Makenzie Miller.
Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ella Landry Broussard; her sister, Madeline Bourque; and sister-in-law, Kay Broussard.
A Mass of Christian burial for Glenda Gale Broussard Miller, 67, of Lake Charles, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 18, 2019, at St Lawrence Catholic Church in Hathaway, with Father William Miller officiating. Visitation will befrom 3-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass Wednesday. Glenda will be laid to rest in Raymond/Hathaway Community Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Sept. 16, 2019