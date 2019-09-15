|
MOSS BLUFF - Glenda Gill Moore, 68, passed away quietly into the arms of Jesus, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Lake Charles, La., and grew up in Moss Bluff, LA. She was a graduate of Sam Houston High School, Class of 1970. She was a member of New Life Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde ""Pete"" and Marie Gill; and two brothers, Danny and Lyn Gill.
Those left to cherish her memory are her best friend and husband of 49 years, Rev. Danny Moore of Moss Bluff; three daughters, Rev. Melissa (John) Pousson of Tomball, Texas, Jennifer (Cleo) Callais of Montegut, La., and Julie (Charlie) Thibodeaux of Moss Bluff; eight grandchildren, Kegan (Crystal), Katlyn (Companion, Courtney), Kelsey Pousson, Amanda (Dylan) Billiot, Trevor (fiancée, Sydney) and Jacob (fiancée, Dana) Walker, Ethan (Diana) and Kade (Companion, Jaitlyn) Adams; seven great-grandchildren, Nayeli, Joseph and Mia Adams, Bryson Billiot, Micah Walker, Reyna Vincent and Kingstyn Pousson; two brothers, Jimmy (Mary) Gill and Russell (Tammy) Gillm both of Moss Bluff; Godchild, Sabrina Gill; five foreign exchange grandchildren, Ben, Kento, Nessrine, Joni and Pei-Lin; and numerous family members.
Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, with a life celebration at 7 p.m. Rev. Melissa Pousson will officiate, and visitation will resume 8 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Her Homegoing will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Rev. Greg Simien and Rev. Robert Kratzer will officiate. Cremation entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 15, 2019