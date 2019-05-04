Home

Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Rosary
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Glenn Edward McDonald Sr


Glenn Edward McDonald Sr
Glenn Edward McDonald Sr Obituary
Glenn Edward McDonald Sr., 70, of Westlake, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born in Lake Charles on Sept. 20, 1948. He enjoyed cooking for his family, camping and woodworking.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Mary McDonald; his mother, Nannie Sue McDonald; two sons, Glenn McDonald II and wife Casey, Marc McDonald and wife Jessica; three daughters, Kim Schroeder and husband Kevin, Robyn Gaynard and husband Jamie, Kathryn LeBlanc and husband Keenan, all of Westlake; one brother, Gregory McDonald of Stephenville, Texas; one sister, Gwen Turner and husband Ricky of Stephenville, Texas; grandchildren, Hailey Barrow, Heidi Minervini, Halle Schroeder, Hayden Francis, Ethan Gaynard, Adam Gaynard, Jack Gaynard, Austin Thibodeaux, Aiden McDonald, Allie McDonald, Adalynn McDonald; five great-grandchildren, Myla, Madyn, Harper, Brayden, Bradlee, and one on the way; along with extended family.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Edward McDonald; two brothers, Gale McDonald, Gordon McDonald; one granddaughter, Hannah Danielle Schroeder; and one great-granddaughter, Sadie Grace McDonald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Father Mike Barras officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Rosary will be on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. led by Deacon Fred Reed. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Cemetery.
Published in American Press on May 4, 2019
