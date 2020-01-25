|
Gloria Ann Andrepont-Cooley, 77, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Mrs. Cooley was born on Sept. 29, 1942 to Alduse Andrepont and Anna Richard Andrepont in Church Point, La. She was a homemaker who loved devoting her time to family and a faithful member of the Apostolic Temple Pentecostal Church in Lake Charles.
She is survived by her children, Russell Cooley (Kerry), Bret Cooley (Dedie), Ramona Keller, and Darrin Cooley (Autumn); grandchildren, Channing Bertrand (Sarah), Kaden Keller, Kasey Cooley, Cash Cooley (Sammy), Samantha Barnes, Delanie Cooley, Cherish Cooley, and Hunter Cooley; great grandchild; Remi Cooley; sister, Dorothy Boudreaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas "Sherman" Cooley; her parents; sisters, Helen Thibodeaux and Elsie Lavergne; brothers, Jesse Andrepont and Horace Andrepont; a grandson, Christopher Cooley; and nephew, Wayland Boudreaux.
Her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Apostolic Temple Pentecostal Church in Lake Charles. Rev. Ricky Treece will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Hopewell Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Published in American Press on Jan. 26, 2020