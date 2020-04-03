|
Gloria Ann Moss, age 79, of Sulphur, La., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 30, 2020. Gloria was born on Aug. 13, 1940 in Sulphur, La.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Jones; mother, Mary Ruby Picard Fruge; and a brother, Roger Dale Jones.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Richard Moss Jr.; son, Tim Moss and wife Karen of Huntsville, Texas; son, Brian Moss and wife Josie of Montgomery, Texas; daughter, Debbie Henagan and husband Darrell of Sulphur; sister, Cindy Jones of Sulphur; brother, Gary Jones of Gonzales, La.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; five great-nieces; and four great-nephews.
Gloria and Jr. would have celebrated 59 years of marriage in May of this year.
Gloria loved cooking meals for her family, baking sweet treats for everyone, and especially making cakes for all the birthdays. She was well known for her famous M&M cookies and she proudly answered to the nickname of "Mawmaw Cookie."
She had such a giving heart and calm, loving spirit. She had a quirky sense of humor that kept those around her always laughing.
Each spring she loved watching the hummingbirds as they would come flock to her feeders and in the fall you could always find her in the recliner cheering on her favorite football team, the Saints.
Jr and Debbie want to say a special thank you to her sister Cindy and niece Brandi for the endless hours of love and care they provided over the past couple of years as they assisted with in home caregiving.
The entire family would also like to extend our deepest appreciation for the entire team at Amedisys Hospice. We will be forever grateful for the care and love provided to our entire family during such a difficult time.
Cremation was entrusted to Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020