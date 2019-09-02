|
"You've done well, rest your soul."
A beautiful life came to an end on Aug. 31, 2019. Gloria Dele Ledoux, born Dec. 30, 1933, continued to teach us about life and strength until her last breath.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Alice Blanchard Ledoux; two sisters, Anna Johnson and Lenora Chevalier; brother, Eddy Ledoux; and the father of her children and friend, Oran Richard Jr.
Surviving her are her children, Brett (Vicki) Richard, Juli (Tammy) Richard and Kevin (Kerri Krob) Richard. She was especially proud of her nephews, Kirk "Jelly Roll" (Mary Jo) Johnson and Paul (Cheryl) Chevalier and niece Rene Chevalier and her "extended children" from her best friend Oran… Mika, Ricky and Scott and our "brother from another mother," Jimmy (Janice) Higginbotham.
Shawn Vittorio, Matthew Gillman, Robert Stewart and John John were all lives that she loved like her own and influenced to be better young men.
The entire family wishes to thank the wonderful people of Grand Cove Nursing Home for treating Ms. Gloria like family with care, dignity and respect for these last four years. Also, thank you Louisiana Hospice, Dr. Langhofer, Luke Wilson and their staff for their incredible care in her final days with us!
We are all better people for having such a beautiful soul on our lives. Our mother lived life to the fullest and taught us sincere life values on how to live each day, be good to others and always get up when things are down.
A Private Family Memorial Service will take place at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019. Burial will follow the services alongside her family at Mowata Cemetery near Frey, La.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that each of you take a step back, pour yourself a drink of choice, put on your favorite music and think of her at her table in her kitchen on Fall Street. Donations may be made in Ms. Gloria's memory to the .
Published in American Press on Sept. 2, 2019