Gloria Eloise Sliman Meek was born in Oakdale, La., on Oct. 15, 1927, to Julia Emile Farris and George John Sliman and she went to be with her Lord Dec. 31, 2019, at the age of 92. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1944, and then attended McNeese Junior College where she thoroughly enjoyed her music classes. Gloria was especially proud to be able to participate in the Messiah Choir, and she also enjoyed singing in the choir at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Gloria worked as a bookkeeper for Calcasieu Marine National Bank and Gulf States Utilities prior to marrying John Wesley Meek. As a member of St. Michael's and All Angels Episcopal Church for many years, she served on the Alter Guild. Later she enjoyed attending Church and Sunday School at St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church. She was a resident of Lake Charles for over 70 years.
Gloria loved to travel, and her most memorable trip was to California in 1946 with her two brothers James and Emile Sliman. She also had many fun adventures to Colorado with her family where she enjoyed camping, horseback riding and white-water rafting. Gloria loved to cook her Lebanese dishes for her family and as an early widow she devoted her life to raising her three daughters and encouraged them to pursue a college education. She stressed the importance of being kind to others by having a servant's heart. She enjoyed listening to Big Band Music and attending the local theatre. Later in life, she became a Star Wars Fan and looked forward to watching the new episodes with her family. As an avid reader, she kept up to date on current events. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed sewing baby blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gloria was preceded in death by her infant son, John Wesley Meek Jr.; her husband, John Wesley Meek Sr.; her parents, Julia and George John Sliman; and her brothers, James and Bill Sliman. She is survived by her three daughters, Janelle Williams and her husband Dr. Mark Williams of Lake Charles, La., Arlene Breaux and her husband Kevin of Woodworth, La., and Sharon Taylor of Marietta, Ga.; her siblings, Emile Sliman and his wife Joan of Mobile, Ala., Ernest Sliman and his wife Jeanne of Mobile, Ala., and Linda Surdyke and her husband Gary of Festus, Mo. She has seven grandchildren, Katherine Swire and her husband the Rev. Bradley Swire of Lake Arthur, La., Thomas and Michael Williams of Lake Charles, La., Dr. Jared Breaux and his wife Dr. Monica Breaux of Torrance, Calif., Amanda Breaux of New Orleans, La., Colt Friday and his wife Courtney of Bossier City, La., and Tanya Gilley of Bossier City, La. She also has six great-grandchildren, Allison and Karra Swire, Brianna Eaton, Abigail Friday, Cheyenne Gilley and Julian Breaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ron Lewis and all the staff at Brookdale, especially Melena and Charlene, for all the excellent care given to our Mother. Heartfelt thanks go out to Heart of Hospice for providing compassionate care to our Mother. Her joyous spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. at St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery (2200 Country Club Road) under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, La. Dr. John Robert Black will officiate services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Manna Ministries at St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, 1500 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, LA 70605.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020