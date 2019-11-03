|
Gloria R. Frazee, 84, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully at local hospital surrounded by her family on Nov. 1, 2019.
Mrs. Frazee was born on March 13, 1935, in Lake Charles, La. She was actively involved in her Catholic faith and a member of St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church. For many years, she was employed by the Lake Charles Housing Authority Golden Arms Senior Apartment Complex as the Activity Director. Mrs. Frazee was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and was honored in 1988 as Catholic Daughter of the Year. She was a previous member of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Head Start Board of Directors, Council on Aging Board of Directors, and the Mayors Commission on Disability. She was a dedicated volunteer with Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls and the Calcasieu Women's Shelter. She enjoyed participating as a member of the Krewe de Lunatiques.
She was a dedicated model of spirituality, faith and motherhood. Mrs. Frazee had many good friends of all ages and loved for her friends and family to visit. Her favorite past time was working in her yard, doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, shopping and eating out with family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Gloria Ann Frazee, Diane Bourgeois and husband Kenneth, Cindy Bruce and husband William, Frankie Fontenot and husband Scott; grandchildren, Heather Bourgeois, Nick Bourgeois, Ashley Bourgeois, Annie Bruce, Amanda and Joe Begnaud; great grandchildren Macie Bourgeois, Emma Bourgeois, Brody and Morgan Begnaud; sister Joyce Wells and extended family and friends in Point Pleasant, N.J.
She was preceded in death by Frank Frazee, her loving husband of 51 years; her parents, Annie Hollenbeck and Joe Russo; and sisters, Laraine Sonnier and Peggy Gottewald.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Msgr. Jace Eskind will be the celebrant. Interment services will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Sunday will be from 3-9 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will be from 8-10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Lauren Brown, Annette Tritico and Lake Charles Memorial Medical ICU Staff; Denise Collette, Anne Bonnette and Dr. Ben Thompson.
Memorial donations may be made to Boys Village Foundation, 7378 Highway 90 East, Lake Charles, LA 70615 or boysvillages.org.
Pallbearers will be: Nick Bourgeois, Mike Duhon, Jimmy Miller, Kenneth Bourgeois, William Bruce, Joe Begnaud and Scott Fontenot.
Published in American Press on Nov. 3, 2019