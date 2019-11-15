|
|
Gloria Gibson, a life-long resident of the Westlake-Moss Bluff area, entered into eternal rest Nov. 12, 2019, with her loved ones at her side.
Gloria Hampton, (Fritzie to her friends), was born into a military family stationed at the Coco Solo Naval Station in the Panama Canal Zone. The family later transferred to the US Naval Base in Norfolk, Va., where Gloria and her brother, Don graduated from high school.
Gloria loved dancing from her early teens until well into her upper 80s. Gloria and her brother Don, were well known around the dance circuit having won numerous competitions. They were selected as the best dancers of the Virginia Legends dance group. Gloria could be found dancing with her friends 3 nights per week, especially if the band was to her liking.
Gloria had a passion for helping people. She finished her nursing studies in Long Island, N.Y., and worked at Kenmore Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y., as an LPN Surgical Nurse. Gloria relocated to Louisiana in 1962 and continued her nursing career at both St Patrick's and Memorial Hospitals in Lake Charles. Gloria, then a single parent, chose to leave nursing due to the demanding work hours and schedule to be able to spend more time with her sons, Robert and Don.
Life-long Westlake-Moss Bluff residents knew Gloria from years within the retail business at local businesses such as Piggly Wiggly, Evert's Quick Check, Stine Liquor, and Quality Cleaners. Gloria met and married the love of her life, William "Bill" Gibson in 1979. Both Gloria and Bill welcomed and embraced their new extended families. Bill and Gloria loved living on the river and were inseparable until his passing in 1999.
Gloria attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church and later Crossroads Church in Moss Bluff. Gloria was active with both Twelve Baskets and Dorcas food and clothing ministries. Gloria absolutely lived for family and embraced her calling of helping those in need.
She was preceded in death by her father, Georgie H. Hampton; her mother, Helen Corinne Hampton; and her beloved husband, William "Bill" Gibson. Gloria is survived by sons, Robert "Bobby" Stollsteimer and spouse Peggy of Iowa, La., Donald Stollsteimer and spouse Terri of Westlake, La.; her extended family, John W. Gibson and spouse Laura of Westlake, La., Jimmy "Hoot" Gibson of Virginia of Chilhowie, Va., and Willie Ann Gibson Richmond and spouse D.K. of Westlake, La.; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration with family and friends honoring her life will be held at the Managan Center in Westlake, La., from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. A dinner for the immediate family will follow from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Published in American Press on Nov. 15, 2019