Gloria Jean Gentry Landry, 92, of Lake Charles, La., died at 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mrs. Landry was born July 18, 1927, in Sikes, La., and has lived all of her adult life in Lake Charles. She was a 1944 graduate of LaGrange Senior High School and worked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board for twenty-five years, where she retired in 1992 as the Accounts Payable Supervisor. Following her retirement, she volunteered her time and skills working ten years for the family business, Landry Supply / NAPA Auto Parts. She was a long-time member of St. Margaret Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. Mrs. Landry was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, but her true joy came from her family.
Mrs. Landry is survived by her children, Keith Landry and wife Jackie of Moss Bluff, Cindy Brown of Lake Charles, Cathy Hurlbut and husband Allen of Reeves, Stacie Cady and husband Robert of Lake Charles, and Chris Landry and wife Leslie, also of Lake Charles; brother, Glen Maurice Gentry and wife Marie of Lake Charles; eleven grandchildren, Brandon Landry (Angela), Marla Fontenot (Kenny), Chad Brown, Jared Brown (Jennifer), Aaron Duhon (Shannon), Kelly Kethman (William), Jeremy Cady, Zachary Cady (Hollis Manuel), Megan Landry, Katelyn Horn (Chase) and Nick Landry; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of seventy years, Randolph "Rookie" Landry; parents, Gladden Gentry and Leona Crain Maddox; and sister, Elaine Cortez Schneider.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignors Jace Eskind and Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an Acts Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to the Memory Care Unit at The Veranda and also to Heart of Hospice for the excellent care that was given.
Published in American Press on Sept. 12, 2019