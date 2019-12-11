Home

Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Gloria Joyce Valier Obituary
Gloria Joyce Valier, 59, a resident of Lake Charles passed from this life on Dec. 4, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Valier will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She gave to other selflessly all of her life. She served with honor in the United States Army and retired after 22 years of service. In her spare time, Gloria loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Morris Valier, parents, three siblings, Albert Sinegal, Laura Ellis, and Francis Mouton, and niece, Latoya Williams.
She is survived by her daughters, Chanti Lee Lavine, Ocieanna Jones, and Ashley Forward, nine grandchildren, siblings, Gladis Malone, Linda Glaude, Katherine Hayes (Alvin), Sheryl Nixson (Deacon Harold), Elizabeth Oliver (Greg), JoAnn Bertrand and Patricia Bertrand.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Deacon Harold Nixon is to officiate. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Dec. 11, 2019
