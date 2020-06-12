Gloria Lee (Miller) Joshua
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Lee Miller Joshua, 69, departed this life on Monday, June 8, 2020, at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur, La. She was born June 14, 1950, to Earl Arthur Miller and Mary Evans Miller in Lake Charles, La. She worked at Christus St. Patrick Hospital until her retirement. She loved cooking, baking sewing and gardening.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Virginia Elaine (Juan) Wilkerson of Arlington, Texas, Melba Jean (James) Smith of Houston, Texas, Christopher Charles Anderson Sr. of Houston, Texas, Kimberly Marie (Johnny) Branche of Waddell, Ariz., LaCoshia Monique (Joseph) Ned of Sulphur, La., Leon Aaron Anderson of Westlake, La., Natashia Katrice (Norris) Gray of Lake Charles, La.; her siblings, Arthur Mae (Freddie) Brown, Bobby Jean (Michael) Tunwar, Mary Lee (Cleveland) McCrannery, James (Paula) Miller and Elijah (Earlene) Miller; 30 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mary Miller; one son, Dr. Reginald Joseph Anderson Sr.; and one granddaughter, Anate Joy Ned.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews Baptist Church, the Rev. Ford, officiating. Burial will follow in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Matthews Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Matthews Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Kimberly I'm sorry for you and your families loss. She is now watching over all of you guys, continue to make her proud. May she Rest In Peace.
LAKISHA FIRST
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved