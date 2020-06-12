Gloria Lee Miller Joshua, 69, departed this life on Monday, June 8, 2020, at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur, La. She was born June 14, 1950, to Earl Arthur Miller and Mary Evans Miller in Lake Charles, La. She worked at Christus St. Patrick Hospital until her retirement. She loved cooking, baking sewing and gardening.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Virginia Elaine (Juan) Wilkerson of Arlington, Texas, Melba Jean (James) Smith of Houston, Texas, Christopher Charles Anderson Sr. of Houston, Texas, Kimberly Marie (Johnny) Branche of Waddell, Ariz., LaCoshia Monique (Joseph) Ned of Sulphur, La., Leon Aaron Anderson of Westlake, La., Natashia Katrice (Norris) Gray of Lake Charles, La.; her siblings, Arthur Mae (Freddie) Brown, Bobby Jean (Michael) Tunwar, Mary Lee (Cleveland) McCrannery, James (Paula) Miller and Elijah (Earlene) Miller; 30 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mary Miller; one son, Dr. Reginald Joseph Anderson Sr.; and one granddaughter, Anate Joy Ned.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews Baptist Church, the Rev. Ford, officiating. Burial will follow in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store