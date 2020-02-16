|
Gordon Lee Moore, 72, slipped away peacefully at home with his wife and sister-in-law holding his hands, at 9:12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He is now safe in the arms of his Savior.
Born Sept. 5, 1947 in Hayes, Louisiana to Felix and Georgianna Fontenot Moore, Gordon graduated from Bell City High School in 1965. He served his country in the U. S. Army. He worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber and later for Halliburton Industries, retiring in 2009 after thirty-three years as a cementer and special tools supervisor. He was a faithful member of Tom Hebert Baptist Church. Gordon enjoyed the outdoor sports of his southwest Louisiana heritage - shrimping, duck hunting, running beagles when rabbit hunting, and trail rides with his wagon and mules. He could often be found roaming the rice fields on the back of a horse. Gordon cherished his time with his family, and most especially, the time he was able to spend with his beloved grandchildren.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his wife of thirty-one years, Janet Wharton Moore; two daughters, Tina Lee Moore Bonura and husband Stephen of Katy, Texas and Cindy Lynne Moore and fiancé Michael Hengst of Houston; one step-daughter, Janise DeVillier Black and husband Adam of Midland, Texas; two stepsons, James Christian DeVillier of Lake Charles and Joshua Lloyd DeVillier and wife Amy of Rockport, Texas; two sisters, Georgia Mae Crader and husband Lane of Hayes, Louisiana and Nita Crader of Lake Charles; and nine grandchildren, Matthew and Wesley Bonura, Nathan, Emma, and Isaac Goehring, Gatlin and Charlee Black, Beau DeVillier and Jack DeVillier.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Calvin and Virgil Moore; and sister, Audra Andrus.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Lee Whitley will officiate. Interment will be at Hayes Cemetery in Hayes, Louisiana. Visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until service time.
Janet and the family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the extremely compassionate care given their beloved Gordon to everyone at Heart of Hospice, especially to the nursing staff, CNA's, Chaplain, and social worker.
Published in American Press on Feb. 16, 2020