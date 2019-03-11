Grace Aline McMickle Hughes Dupuy, 84, of Lake Charles, had her homecoming in Heaven Sunday, March 10, 2019, peacefully at home after battling pancreatic cancer with faith, grace and determination for more than two years.

Mrs. Dupuy was born in Texas City, Texas, on March 30, 1934. She graduated from Northwestern State University with her teaching degree before continuing her education at McNeese State University and obtaining her master's degree plus 30 hours. Mrs. Dupuy taught fourth grade for many years at F.K. White and Dolby Elementary Schools and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. Mrs. Dupuy was dedicated to loving and teaching people and also devoted her spare time as a private tutor. Amongst being a role model to numerous children she taught throughout the years, she was also an awesome mom and will be missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Dupuy was a member of Tom Hebert Baptist Church, where she played the piano in her younger years.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Hughes of Lake Charles and Belinda Hughes of Anacoco; brother, Ralph McMickle and wife Ann; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Wanda and Theda; former spouse and father of her children, Clarence Hughes; and spouse, Laniel "Duke" Dupuy.

An inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Highland Memory Gardens. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow from 5-7 p.m. at Becky's house.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. LeRoy Fredericks and his staff for their excellent care, along with the caring sitters that kept their mom comfortable these last few months. Published in American Press on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary