Grace Shaw Broussard, 79, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in a Lafayette hospital.
She was born and raised in Opelousas where she attended Opelousas High School and was a member of the marching band, playing the clarinet. After graduation, she attended Charity Hospital School of Nursing in New Orleans. She met her husband, Larry on a blind date when he was serving in the military and stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. They were married shortly thereafter and after several moves, they eventually relocated to Sulphur where she had been a resident for over 50 years. Grace was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of the Charity Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, The Republican Women's Club, the Mermaid Club (water aerobics group at SPAR), the Pulpwood Queens Book Club, a local supper club, and the Krewe of Cosmos where she and Larry had previously reigned as the King and Queen. She enjoyed attending leisure learning classes at McNeese, playing Bunco and Pokeno with friends, and in her younger years, she was often found supporting her children on the ball field, at cheerleading/dance team events, or at a church function. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved spending time with them.
Survivors include her children, Joey Shaw and wife, Rosie of Lake Arthur, Monica Shaw Cowden and husband, Jay of Truckee, California; Kris Shaw Arabie and husband, Jerry of Seabrook, Texas, and Mary Shaw Marcantel and husband, Joseph of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her step-children, Peggy Lee Bergeaux of Mermentau, Sandra Henry and husband, Mark of Morse, and Harold Broussard and wife, Stephenee of Morse; her daughter-in-law, Bernadine Broussard of Mermentau; her sister, Carol Saltz of Gretna; her sisters-in-law, Emily Terracina of Baton Rouge and Jean Terracina of Lake Charles; twelve grandchildren; seventeen step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; forty-three step-great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her spouses, Larry Shaw of 38 years, and Willis Broussard of 18 years; her parents, Anthony and Annie Terracina; her step-son, James Broussard; her siblings, J.V. Terracina, Lucas Terracina, and Mary Grace Terracina.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. The Rev. Tim Goodly will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Shad Thomas, Kade Shaw, Blake Thomas, Matt Arabie, Vance Shaw, and Charlie Marcantel. Visitation is from 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday with a rosary service at 5:45 p.m. and from 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital and AMG Specialty Hospital of Lafayette for their excellent and compassionate care of Grace. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com