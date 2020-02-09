Home

Starr Funeral Home, Inc. - Hemphill
510 Starr Street
Hemphill, TX 75948
(409) 787-3331
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Dry Creek Baptist Church
7800 State Rte 394
Dry Creek, LA
View Map
Grace Ellen Plott


1929 - 2020
Grace Ellen Plott Obituary
Grace Ellen Plott, 90, entered eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home in Brookeland, Texas.
She was born in Shreveport, on Nov. 13, 1929, and grew up in many towns along the Kansas City Southern railroad. Ms. Plott was a graduate of Mooringsport (La.) High School.
She was also a graduate of Louisiana College where she was in the first nursing class. She also graduated from the University of Houston.
She was a nurse and certified public accountant during her working years.
Grace Plott is survived by her sister, Mary Iles of Dry Creek; and nephew, Curt (DeDe) Iles of Alexandria; two nieces, Colleen (Gordy) Glaser and Claudia (Jody) Campbell, both of Dry Creek. Additional survivors are a cousin, Clara Mae Alford of Hornbeck; and a host of great nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Leona Plott; and one brother, Bob Plott.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. at Dry Creek Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dry Creek Baptist Camp. P.O. Box 580 Dry Creek, LA 70637.
Published in American Press on Feb. 9, 2020
