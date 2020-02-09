Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Bennett Venable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Irene Bennett Venable

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Irene Bennett Venable Obituary
Grace Irene Bennett Venable, 78, a resident of Grand Lake, La passed from this life on Feb. 8, 2020 in a local hospital.
Grace was a natural care giver and loved her family dearly. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Shirley Roux, husband; Dudley Venable, Sr., and six siblings.
She leaves to cherish her memory her four children; Sharon Picou (Ronnie), Dudley Venable, Jr., (Terri), Mark Venable (Michelle), and Bryan Venable (James), fourteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and sister, Bessie Crow.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Bro. Kris Howerton is to officiate. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church Cemetery in Cameron.
Published in American Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -