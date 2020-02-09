|
Grace Irene Bennett Venable, 78, a resident of Grand Lake, La passed from this life on Feb. 8, 2020 in a local hospital.
Grace was a natural care giver and loved her family dearly. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Shirley Roux, husband; Dudley Venable, Sr., and six siblings.
She leaves to cherish her memory her four children; Sharon Picou (Ronnie), Dudley Venable, Jr., (Terri), Mark Venable (Michelle), and Bryan Venable (James), fourteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and sister, Bessie Crow.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Bro. Kris Howerton is to officiate. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church Cemetery in Cameron.
Published in American Press on Feb. 9, 2020