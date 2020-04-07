|
|
Grace M. Thellen, born Aug. 24, 1934, passed away in a local care facility Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 85.
Grace is survived by her sons, Wayne Thellen of Iowa, Michael (Jean) Thellen of Houston, Texas, Jeffrey Thellen of Richmond, Texas; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Thellen; parents; siblings, Clarence, Charles, J. D. and Freddy Bread, Jean Jones, Ruby Sonnier.
She was a graduate of Gueydan High School and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church.
Private graveside service is in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. The Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant.
Published in American Press on Apr. 7, 2020