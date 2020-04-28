|
|
Grace Marie Courmier, 80, of Carlyss, La., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born on Aug. 17, 1939, in Cameron, La., to Belonie and Ruby Trahan. She loved bowling in her spare time and was very good at it winning numerous trophies over the years and she also loved traveling. Grace also loved cooking and baking. She loved serving on the Alter's society at St. Theresa's Catholic Church where she was a member for many years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Debra Salter, Sandra Jean Kelly, Raymond Lloyd Kelly; stepdaughters, Beverely Courmier, Barbara Courmier and Shirley Neeremer; one brother, Michael Trahan; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; four nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Courmier; parents; and one son, Bryan Kelly.
A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Bigwoods Cemetery with Father Jom Joseph, HGN officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Bigwoods cemetery.
Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people at a time, as per state compliance.
Published in American Press on Apr. 28, 2020