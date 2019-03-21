Home

Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-6000
Grace Royer Chiasson Obituary
Grace Royer Chiasson, 80, of DeQuincy, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles. She was born to her late parents, Eddie and Armontine Royer in Lake Charles on July 7, 1938. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidering, flower crafting and loved tending her rose garden. In her later years, Grace enjoyed fishing and crabbing with her husband. She was known for her great cooking, which everyone enjoyed. She also enjoyed going out to eat with her family. Grace loved playing Bingo with her friend Nancy two times a week on average. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren very much.
She is survived by her two sons, John Chiasson and wife Ellen of DeQuincy, Kimball Chiasson and wife Ellen of Longville; daughter, Vanessa Barbery and husband Brian of Livingston, Texas; two sisters, Jean, Margaret, four grandchildren, John Chiasson Jr., Brandon Chiasson, Matthew Phillips, Jacob Phillips; along with six great-grandchildren.
Grace was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Jean Rene Chiasson Jr.; one son, Timothy Chiasson; one brother, Eddie Lee Royer; and one sister, Shirley Cormier.
Service will be held at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Deacon Chris Gregory officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Perkins Cemetery.
Service entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on Mar. 21, 2019
