|
|
Gracie Nicole Johnson, 19, of Lake Charles, died peacefully in her home after a valiant fight against brain cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family when she went home to the Lord.
Gracie was a 2018 graduate of Hamilton Christian School, where she was Valedictorian. She had been accepted to the LSU Honors College and Tulane University, where she was to major in Pre-Med. Her goal was to work in cancer research. As a student, she was involved in Student Council, BETA Club, National Honors Society, Literary Rally and played volleyball from 6-12 grades. She was elected to Homecoming Court several years and was voted Prom Queen her Senior year. She was the Calcasieu Parish Student of the Year in 2010. Outside of school, Gracie earned her First Degree Blackbelt in Taekwondo and was cast in several musicals with KC Productions. She loved Harry Potter, cooking shows and music.
Gracie had an impact on many lives. She fought and beat Leukemia as a small child, showing strength and grace, even as a youth. Through both of her battles with cancer, she showed mighty courage through adversity. People commented countless times how her example inspired them to keep going through tough times. Her unwavering spirit stayed strong, no matter how sick she felt.
Gracie is survived by her mother, Heather Goleman of Lake Charles; her father, James Johnson of Lake Charles; her siblings, twins Zoey and Declan; aunts, Lynette Johnson and Lindsay Russell of Lake Charles; her grandparents, Nancy Wease, Mike Goleman and Reba Johnson; her "squad", Avery, Alysiah, Sydney, Katie; her dog, Pepper Jelly; and many friends whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Reverend Don Johnson.
The family wishes to thank the thousands of followers on her Facebook page #gritandgracie. The prayers, words of love and encouragement, as well as donations are so deeply appreciated. Words are insufficient to describe a loss of this magnitude, to those that knew and loved Gracie.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at North Venue of Trinity Baptist Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. Interment will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation Wednesday will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made at www.gofundme.com/gritandgracie.
Published in American Press on Oct. 30, 2019