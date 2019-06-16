Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grady Guillory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grady J. Guillory Jr.


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grady J. Guillory Jr. Obituary
IOWA - Grady J. Guillory Jr., born Jan. 7, 1961, in Kinder, son of Grady J. Guillory Sr. and Mary Jane (Trahan) Guillory, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, in a local hospital, at the age of 58.
Grady was a graduate of Fenton High School and was very active with the FFA. He worked as a glass technician for Colonial Glass. Grady enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Grady is survived by his mother, Mary Jane Guillory; children, Courtlin Guillory and Mandy Meyer (Jake Borne); sisters, Faye Soileau and Cindy Guidry; and grandchildren, Hayden, Sadie, Paizley, Koltin and Talyn. He is preceded in death by his father; and brother-in-law, Buddy Soileau.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Cremation will follow the service under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now