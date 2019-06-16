|
|
IOWA - Grady J. Guillory Jr., born Jan. 7, 1961, in Kinder, son of Grady J. Guillory Sr. and Mary Jane (Trahan) Guillory, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, in a local hospital, at the age of 58.
Grady was a graduate of Fenton High School and was very active with the FFA. He worked as a glass technician for Colonial Glass. Grady enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Grady is survived by his mother, Mary Jane Guillory; children, Courtlin Guillory and Mandy Meyer (Jake Borne); sisters, Faye Soileau and Cindy Guidry; and grandchildren, Hayden, Sadie, Paizley, Koltin and Talyn. He is preceded in death by his father; and brother-in-law, Buddy Soileau.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Cremation will follow the service under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on June 16, 2019