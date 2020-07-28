Grant Clay Chaumont, 63, passed away July 26, 2020, in Lafayette, La.

Grant will be remembered and cherished for his kind and helpful personality. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and he loved music and karaoke. Grant was a "jack of all trades," someone who would give you the shirt off of his back, and even after a few drinks mixed with some good music, Grant would turn into "Hank Williams," which made for many memorable and fun karaoke sessions. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Erica Gradney (Dederic) of Ragley, La., and Erin Mayon (Travis) of Broussard, La.; two grandchildren, Emeri Mayon and Austin Gradney; one brother, Randy (Cindy) Chaumont of Ragley, La.; three sisters, Diane Vidrine of Oberlin, La., Kim (Bryan) Hollingsworth of Ragley, La., and Tammie Chaumont of Sulphur, La.

He was preceded in death by his father, A.C. Chaumont of Oberlin, La.; and mother Betty Jane Williams and stepfather, Willard Williams of Ragley, La.; and sister, Becky Buller of Ragley, La.

Funeral service will be held for Grant Chaumont Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home in Kinder, La., followed with burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, La.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Wednesday, July, 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Reed Funeral Home in Kinder, La.

