Gregory Foreman
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Gregory Braden Foreman Obituary
Gregory Braden Foreman, 67, of Lake Charles, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in his residence.
Gregory was born in Lake Charles, La., and was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He was a graduate of LaGrange High school where he was named all-state in football and track. He graduated from McNeese State University and then played baseball for the Atlanta Braves organization for five years. In his retirement years, he enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a devoted father, grandfather and loving husband. He was a member of St. Martin de Porres Church.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Patin Foreman; two sons, Gregory Braden Foreman Jr. and wife Megan, and Nicholas Foreman and wife Christine, both of Baton Rouge; and one daughter, Laura Welch and husband Keith of Lake Charles; six grandchildren; and one brother, Ron Foreman of Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Grace Foreman; his father, Harold Brady Foreman; and brother, Terry Dale Foreman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Inurnment will follow the service at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the start of service.
Published in American Press on Dec. 3, 2019
