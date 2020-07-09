Gregory "Greg" Butler, 64, of Lake Charles passed away at 12:33 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 in his residence.

Mr. Butler was born on December 30, 1955 in Kinder and was raised in the Kinder and Oakdale area. He was a graduate of Kinder High School where he was an all-star football player. In the school year of 1972/1973 the Yellowjackets won the football state championship. He began his career at an early age and worked long and hard to become a highly certified US Merchant Marine Officer. Mr. Butler was licensed as a Designated Duty Engineer and a Chief Engineer for a large vessel in the oil field industry. Mr. Butler has worked for Stine's Lumber Company as a delivery driver for the past five years.

He had a passion for watching western movies and football, especially his favorite team, LSU. Mr. Butler will be remembered for his kind, gentle soul. He was always a selfless, giving person to everyone and never asked for help. He will truly be missed by all that were fortunate to be in his life.

Those left to cherish his memory are a sister, Billie Scalisi (Jerry) of Lake Charles; brother, William Hoy of Lake Charles; daughter in law, Selicia "Cici" Butler of Alvin, Texas; two grandchildren, Gregory Butler and Graci Lorraine Butler both of Alvin, Texas; nephews, Michael Scalisi (Becky) of Westminster, Co and Phillip Scalisi (Melina) of Cypress, Texas; great nephew and niece, Wes Scalisi of Westminster, Co and Baylee Scalisi of Cypress, Texas; and one great niece on the way, Zoey Scalisi.

He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Paul Butler; mother, Margie Marcantel; and a sister, Elizabeth Trahan.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Lance Stockman will officiate. A private inurnment will follow in Green Oaks Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

**In light of COVID-19 and in following federal and state guidelines, masks are required to be worn to all visitations and services. If you do not have a mask, the funeral home will provide one to you**

