Gregory Butler
1955 - 2020
Gregory "Greg" Butler, 64, of Lake Charles passed away at 12:33 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 in his residence.
Mr. Butler was born on December 30, 1955 in Kinder and was raised in the Kinder and Oakdale area. He was a graduate of Kinder High School where he was an all-star football player. In the school year of 1972/1973 the Yellowjackets won the football state championship. He began his career at an early age and worked long and hard to become a highly certified US Merchant Marine Officer. Mr. Butler was licensed as a Designated Duty Engineer and a Chief Engineer for a large vessel in the oil field industry. Mr. Butler has worked for Stine's Lumber Company as a delivery driver for the past five years.
He had a passion for watching western movies and football, especially his favorite team, LSU. Mr. Butler will be remembered for his kind, gentle soul. He was always a selfless, giving person to everyone and never asked for help. He will truly be missed by all that were fortunate to be in his life.
Those left to cherish his memory are a sister, Billie Scalisi (Jerry) of Lake Charles; brother, William Hoy of Lake Charles; daughter in law, Selicia "Cici" Butler of Alvin, Texas; two grandchildren, Gregory Butler and Graci Lorraine Butler both of Alvin, Texas; nephews, Michael Scalisi (Becky) of Westminster, Co and Phillip Scalisi (Melina) of Cypress, Texas; great nephew and niece, Wes Scalisi of Westminster, Co and Baylee Scalisi of Cypress, Texas; and one great niece on the way, Zoey Scalisi.
He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Paul Butler; mother, Margie Marcantel; and a sister, Elizabeth Trahan.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Lance Stockman will officiate. A private inurnment will follow in Green Oaks Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
**In light of COVID-19 and in following federal and state guidelines, masks are required to be worn to all visitations and services. If you do not have a mask, the funeral home will provide one to you**

Published in American Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home chapel
JUL
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home chapel
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
April 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Debra Finn
Family
April 19, 2020
Rest In Peace Greg ! So glad I got to know you, always so soft spoken and so kind, the world needs more people like you, I sure will miss seeing you at Billie and Jerrys
Terry
Friend
April 19, 2020
Surely going to miss you lol our in lil inside joke my brother in law.
Debra A Jackson
Friend
April 18, 2020
I will miss Greg. He had a great sense of humor and was always in a good mood.
Sherrie Scalisi
April 18, 2020
A life well lived. You will be missed.
Sheila Scalisi
Friend
