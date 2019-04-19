Gregory O'Neil Gales, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

He was born May 10, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, to Stepney Gales and Dorothy Mattox. He moved to Ravenna, Ohio, in 1947, where he resided and graduated from high school.

In 1958, he entered the United States Air Force and spent 4 ½ years stationed at Chennault Air Force Base in Lake Charles, La. He met his wife, Lucy DuRousseau, there, and they were married in 1961. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Ravenna, Ohio, where he and his wife raised four children. While living in Ravenna, he was an active member of New Mount Calvary Baptist Church. After 31 years working for General Electric Co., he retired and returned to Lake Charles in 1996.

Greg will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Lucy of Lake Charles; along with their children, Gregory Gales II of Clearwater, Fla., Ingrid (Fitz) Darbone of Lake Charles and Adrienne (Cortez) Guillory of Lake Charles; brothers, Charles (Priscilla) of Lithonia, Ga., Samuel (Peggy) of Tamiment, Pa., and Joseph of Los Angeles, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Also, a special recognition to Lance (grandson) buddy and caregiver.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly; parents, Stepney and Dorothy; guardian relatives, Helen and Willie McGuire; sisters, Janie, Lynette, Cheryl and Cynthia; and brother, Anthony.

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Gary Evers and son, Greg Gales II, will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. A gathering of family members and friends will be from 9 a.m. until the start of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2019