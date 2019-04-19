Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Gregory Gales
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Gales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory O'Neil Gales


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory O'Neil Gales Obituary
Gregory O'Neil Gales, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
He was born May 10, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, to Stepney Gales and Dorothy Mattox. He moved to Ravenna, Ohio, in 1947, where he resided and graduated from high school.
In 1958, he entered the United States Air Force and spent 4 ½ years stationed at Chennault Air Force Base in Lake Charles, La. He met his wife, Lucy DuRousseau, there, and they were married in 1961. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Ravenna, Ohio, where he and his wife raised four children. While living in Ravenna, he was an active member of New Mount Calvary Baptist Church. After 31 years working for General Electric Co., he retired and returned to Lake Charles in 1996.
Greg will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Lucy of Lake Charles; along with their children, Gregory Gales II of Clearwater, Fla., Ingrid (Fitz) Darbone of Lake Charles and Adrienne (Cortez) Guillory of Lake Charles; brothers, Charles (Priscilla) of Lithonia, Ga., Samuel (Peggy) of Tamiment, Pa., and Joseph of Los Angeles, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Also, a special recognition to Lance (grandson) buddy and caregiver.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly; parents, Stepney and Dorothy; guardian relatives, Helen and Willie McGuire; sisters, Janie, Lynette, Cheryl and Cynthia; and brother, Anthony.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Gary Evers and son, Greg Gales II, will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. A gathering of family members and friends will be from 9 a.m. until the start of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now