Rush Funeral Home - Kinder - Kinder
510 North 8th Street
Kinder, LA 70648
337-738-2562

Gregory Stephen Cotton


1955 - 2020
Gregory Stephen Cotton Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Gregory Stephen Cotton will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Rush Funeral Home, Kinder with the Rev. David Free officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery, Ragley, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Kinder.
Mr. Cotton, 64, of Lake Charles, entered eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in his Lake Charles residence.
Gregory received his degree in Chemical Engineering from McNeese State University. He was a long-time employee of Conoco, and later in life he was employed by Quality Suites in Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucile Young Cotton; his father, George Cotton; and one brother, Michael Cotton.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his mother, Louise Cotton of Pineville; three sisters, Jo Anne Rhodes of Pineville, Cheryl Turner and her husband Steve of Ottine, Texas, Laura Cormier and her husband Chris of Ragley; a special cousin, Joy Jenkins of Wadsworth, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are; Justin Rhodes, Alex Cormier, Blake Dodson, Michael Rhodes, Chase Stepp and Chris Cormier.
Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Kinder, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 8 a.m. until time of service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 3, 2020
