"All of my family and friends are Christians. They have found peace in the Lord as their savior! So have I!"

Greta Ann Willis Richardson, 83, of Lake Charles, left this world peacefully with a smile, Saturday, March 23, 2019, from a local care facility.

Mrs. Richardson was a native of Oakdale, La., and has lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She attended Marion High School. She retired with seventeen years of service as a bus driver for Calcasieu Parish School Board. Mrs. Richardson loved crocheting, working jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, gardening, traveling and RV camping. She also loved making crafts with her grandchildren. Her greatest joy was having married the love of her life, Ira. They were married for sixty years. She was a faithful member of Lake City Baptist Church and a past member of Boulevard Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira R. Richardson Sr.; daughter-in-law, Diana L. Richardson; mother, Victorine Grant Willis; her precious mother who raised her, Iva "Tootsie" Willis; and two sisters, Ramona Snow and Patsy West; and one brother, Rodney Willis.

She is survived by two sons, Ira R. (Rick) Richardson Jr. (Robin) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Edwin Earl Richardson of Brazoria, Texas; one daughter, Pam Barbry and her favorite, son-in-law, Robert, who she loved dearly, of Lake Charles; seven grandchildren, Jessica Roberts (Jerry), Ed Richardson Jr. (Crystal), Michael J. Richardson (Tammy), Jon Richardson, Allyson Warshaw (Chris), Robert Barbry II (Rachel), and Michael G. Richardson (Michelle); and twelve great-grandchildren. She also leaves three sisters, Madlyn Mevis, Jeanette Willis and Aleta Barnes; one brother, Earl Lewis Willis; and one brother-in-law, Billie Jo Barrett.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Gary Evers will officiate. Interment will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation Wednesday will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will continue Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

The family of Mrs. Richardson would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Brighton Bridge Hospice, Grand Cove and her "smoking crew", Ms. Gloria, Ms. Linda and Terry for your kindness, compassion and friendship.

Heartfelt thanks to the SJ Welsh Student Council sponsors, Tracy Pearce, Suzanna Shaver, and Dena Briley who brightened her day with pillows, visits, special manicures and laughter. Published in American Press on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary