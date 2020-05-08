Griffith Adam "Griff" Foreman
1937 - 2020
Griffith "Griff" Adam Foreman, age 82, of Sulphur, La., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Griff was born on Sept. 26, 1937.
Griff proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He taught radio, telegraph, and played baseball with the Hawaiian Marines. He also played semi pro baseball after he returned home. When Griff was young he played baseball, basketball, and competed in track and field for Sulphur High School. He also loved music, dancing, making wine, and was known to be a jokester. Griff loved life to the fullest! Griff was a devoted husband, daddy, papop who will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Leighanne "LeeLee" Nicole Mangrum; parents, Odey and Zula Foreman; paternal grandparents, Moses and Ovelia Foreman; and sister, Violet Thibodeaux.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Velma Lee Foreman; three sons, Ricky Foreman, Anthony Foreman and Curtis Foreman and partner Douglas; daughter, Tammie Aucoin and husband Claude "Dozey"; grandchildren, Bradley Mangrum and wife Sharon, Jeremy Mangrum and wife Cristina, Ashley Mangrum, Kylie Marcantel and husband R.L., Ashlynn Aucoin and fiance' Alex Chavanne, and Heather Rose Foreman; great-grandchildren, Brady, Emberly, Nora Capri, Charleigh, Aria, and two on the way, Amelia Grace Marcantel and Grayson Chavanne; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be private under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Michael Caraway will officiate services.

Published in American Press on May 8, 2020.
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
