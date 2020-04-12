|
Gus William Schram, Jr., resident of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a recent illness. He is a loving and devoted man of faith, who is an incredible role model for his many descendants. Gus is exceptionally intelligent and is a wise, insightful teacher, mentor and leader for his family, friends, associates and his many clients. He is often described as a man of principles and integrity.
Gus was born in Houston, Texas on September 20, 1932, but he spent almost his entire life as an integral resident of Lake Charles. Even though his father was not a native of Louisiana, his mother's family, the Hebert's, were numerous and mostly lived in the city. These many relatives provided quite a network of relatives to introduce young Gus to the community. Even though he grew up through the years of the Great Depression and World War II, Gus was an outstanding student and athlete and he excelled at many endeavors.
He attended St. Charles Academy, Landry High School, McNeese State College and Louisiana State University. He was a star athlete for all his school career and was a two-sport letterman at McNeese in basketball and tennis. In fact, he and Jimmy Runte won the conference championship in men's doubles. One of his professors at McNeese was Harry Benefiel, who later entered the priesthood and was a lifelong family friend and who accompanied Gus and Rose on one of their trips to Medjugorje.
After graduation from McNeese in accounting, he moved on to LSU and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree, which was unusual in that era, since not many students pursued that program. He graduated from LSU in 1953 and returned to Lake Charles. He then completed his certification as a CPA and went into the practice of public accounting.
Gus was an astute CPA, businessman and advisor to his hundreds of clients. He was a founder of the firm Hollins and Schram in 1957. In 1972, he founded the new firm of Gus Schram & Co., Ltd. where he continued to practice until the 1990's. All through the years, Gus was an active entrepreneur who was involved in several business ventures, some of which still operate to this day. He was a part owner in several building material companies, a brick company, real estate ventures and other businesses.
Despite his wide-ranging business endeavors, he was never a person to spend all his time working. Since he was a lifelong outdoorsman, he hunted and fished all over this region. As he grew older and his family grew, he began to travel all over the world on fishing and hunting trips. He made trips to many locations in Hawaii, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, New Zealand and Australia, usually bringing all or some of his family along for the fun.
One of the more remarkable feats of his outdoor pursuits was his landing of a huge black marlin at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Fishing with his lifelong friend, Raymond Reeds, he landed or tagged many marlins in Australia, but the most outstanding was a huge fish that tipped the scale at 1,392 pounds. It was the sixth largest of the species on the world record list and was the largest marlin any American had landed in Australia. It was the largest specimen landed in the world for the next 38 years.
His travels were not limited to sporting purposes, though. Gus made a number of pleasure trips to Europe and sites around the United States, including religious pilgrimages to Guadalupe, Vatican City and two trips to Medjugorje. While these travels generated many family memories and stories, the most celebrated tales came from the family camps at Toledo Bend and Chenier Perdue.
The family thanks all the dedicated caregivers who assisted with Gus's remarkable good health over the past eight years since his brain surgery. The most recent are Charles Roberts, Max Shelvin, Angie Primeaux and Marcia Trosper as well as the staff of Heart of Hospice. Also, the family expresses their gratitude to Dr. Ben Thompson, Dr. Carl Fastabend, Dr. Kenneth Ewane, Dr. Fayez Shamieh and Dr. R. Southey Hays.
Especially, the family thanks Monsignor James Gaddy, who has been Gus' friend, fishing and hunting buddy for over 45 years as well as being an adopted member of the family. In addition, the ministers at Gus' parish of Our Lady Queen of Heaven, including Monsignor Danny Torres, Father Trey Ange and Cleve Trahan and Kayla Billedeaux have provided loving care and support over these past several years.
Gus is survived by his children and their spouses Gus W. Schram III and Lisa, Karl J. Schram and Angela Hillman, Sharon Schram Sturlese and David, Malinda Schram, Eric P. Schram and Catherine.
He leaves a legacy of love and family traditions to his thirteen incredibly talented grandchildren and spouses, Jessica Schram Barry and Tom, J. Everett Schram and Jessica; Tiffany Schram Taulbee and Chris, Garret M. Schram and Megan, Bailey J. Schram; J. Hunter Sturlese and Sarah, Adam B. Sturlese and Anna Claire, Anna Sturlese Duhon and Dan; Amanda Schram LaGrange and Blake, Sarah Schram Edwards and Rhett; Taylor P. Schram and Kristin, Kayla Schram Sirgo and Matt, and Colin M. Schram.
Gus also loves his sixteen great-grandchildren who continue to enlarge the family. They are Rose K. Barry, Thomas J.H. Barry, Jr.; Josephine E. Schram; Cohen E. Taulbee, Carter L. Taulbee, Mae F. Taulbee; Major M. Schram, Garrison J. Schram; Harrison J. Sturlese, Libby J. Sturlese; Jack A. Sturlese; David R. Duhon; Reid M. Edwards, Wade Edwards, Leah Edwards; and Amelia B. Schram.
He is also survived by his sister, Frances Schram Wheeldon and Bob, and his brother-in-law James K. Burton and Judy. Also, he has three nieces, Janna B. Elder, Joanie B. Andrew and Lori W. Nunez and Phillip.
He was preceded on the path to the Beatific Vision by his beloved spouse of 62 years and his unwavering light of faith and devotion, Rose Marie Burton Schram, his parents Gus W. Schram, Sr. and Mae Hebert Schram and his son, Mark F. Schram.
The visitation and services will be private and will be handled by Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate the burial service at Consolata Cemetery.
The family suggests that anyone wishing to make a memorial donation should send them to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, St. Louis High School Foundation or McNeese State University Foundation.
Published in American Press on Apr. 12, 2020