Guy F. Williams, 89, of Lake Charles, La., went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Guy was born on July 22, 1930, in Hornbeck, La. He passed away peacefully at his home. He was a 1947 graduate of Hornbeck High School. He was an Air Force Veteran and a devoted member and respected deacon at Trinity Baptist Church.

Guy's life was full. He and Miss Carolyn had many great adventures traveling the country and enjoyed meeting new people and exploring new places together. He loved golf with his friends, numerous activities and duties at church and spending time with family. Guy was passionate about children and whether they were family or not, these young people had a deep love and admiration for "Uncle" Guy. He dedicated himself to youth organizations such as Awana and Optimist International and the legacy he leaves with those organizations is a testament to the devotion and he will live on in the memories of the young lives he touched.

Guy is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his sister, Ann Cooper; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Grace Williams; his brothers, Harry Williams, Royce Williams, Dale Williams, Lynn Williams; and sister, Myrtle Miller.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, La. Visitation on Wednesday will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

In compliance with current COVID-19 order, we respectfully request gatherings by limited and all attendants wear face masks.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dry Creek Encampment or Awana.

