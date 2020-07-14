1/1
Guy F. Williams
1930 - 2020
Guy F. Williams, 89, of Lake Charles, La., went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Guy was born on July 22, 1930, in Hornbeck, La. He passed away peacefully at his home. He was a 1947 graduate of Hornbeck High School. He was an Air Force Veteran and a devoted member and respected deacon at Trinity Baptist Church.
Guy's life was full. He and Miss Carolyn had many great adventures traveling the country and enjoyed meeting new people and exploring new places together. He loved golf with his friends, numerous activities and duties at church and spending time with family. Guy was passionate about children and whether they were family or not, these young people had a deep love and admiration for "Uncle" Guy. He dedicated himself to youth organizations such as Awana and Optimist International and the legacy he leaves with those organizations is a testament to the devotion and he will live on in the memories of the young lives he touched.
Guy is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his sister, Ann Cooper; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Grace Williams; his brothers, Harry Williams, Royce Williams, Dale Williams, Lynn Williams; and sister, Myrtle Miller.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, La. Visitation on Wednesday will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
In compliance with current COVID-19 order, we respectfully request gatherings by limited and all attendants wear face masks.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dry Creek Encampment or Awana.

Published in American Press on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
July 13, 2020
Our thoughts are with you Mrs. Carolyn. We will always have fond memories of Mr. Guy from Trinity! He will be missed, but glad hes home! Much love from the Schindlers!
Jodie Schindler
Friend
July 13, 2020
We will certainly miss seeing Mr. Guy around Trinity. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Wally & Rhonda Williams
Friend
July 13, 2020
My condolences to his wife and sister, Ann Cooper. Prayers for everyone that knew him.
Danielle Cherry
Friend
July 13, 2020
What a sweet man. Carolyn you are in our prayers. Precious memories of Guy and Marty working on the set up for the VBS snack room and him sending leftovers home with me and Wednesday night dinners.
Connie Bee
Friend
July 13, 2020
I am so sorry Carolyn. You are in my prayers. I always liked Guy. It wont be Trinity without Guy.
Dennis Langley
Friend
July 13, 2020
Mrs Carolyn, we sure are going to miss seeing Mr Guy when were visiting in Lake Charles. He was a kind man, hard worker and our friend. May God give you peace and comfort in His everlasting arms.
Martin & Kay Smith
Friend
July 13, 2020
Ms. Carolyn what memories we have from the Todelo Bend camping days....Love the big fish dinners with everyone and the fellowship with you both...love and prayers for you at this time of loss from the Powell's...Raymon, Genny, Jenny Lynn, Doug, Judy , Charlotte and our families.....God's peace and love be with you....
Jenny Lynn Robbins
Friend
