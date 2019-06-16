Funeral Services for Guy Leonard Richards Jr., 89, a member of a local pioneer family, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Very Reverend Frances "Boo" Kay will officiate. Inurnment will directly follow in the Chapel of the Resurrection at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in Hardtner Hall. A reception will follow in Hardtner Hall until 1 p.m.

Mr. Richards passed away peacefully June 11, 2019, in Lake Charles. He is the fourth generation of Richards that are members of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. He was the great-grandson of Edward Wilson Richards and Emma Goos; and grandson of Edward Elias Richards and Frankie Graham Daniels, and James Leon Dever and Roda Pithon. He was the son of Guy Leonard Richards and Elaine Dorthia Dever.

A graduate of San Jacinto High School in Houston, Texas, and McNeese State College, he lettered four years in football as a guard for the Cowboys, earning outstanding player honors as a lineman his Senior year. He served as a Second Lieutenant, Infantry, in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked some 40 years in the oil field; 36 years in the drilling fluid industry, retiring from Milchem, Inc., under Baker Hughes, Inc.

Guy is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 61 years of marriage, Betty Jean Reeves Richards. He is survived by his four children, Linda Richards and her husband Richard Kendall of Santa Fe, N.M., Susan Richards Mahoney of Lake Charles, Karen Richards Krajicek of Houston, Texas, and Guy Reeves Richards and his wife Libby of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his half-brother, William Elias Richards and his wife Donna; and his half-sister, Patricia Ann Richards Daugherty, of Dickinson, Texas.

Memorial donations may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd Tend My Lambs fund for the support of the village school and church mission in Haiti, 715 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601. Published in American Press on June 16, 2019