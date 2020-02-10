|
Guy Stephen Sonnier, 68, of Lake Charles passed away, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 9:57 p.m. in a local Hospice Facility.
Stephen was born in Kinder and lived most of his life in Lake Charles and was a graduate of LaGrange Senior High School. He worked for the Lake Charles Police Department and retired in Security at Citgo Petroleum Refinery. He loved the outdoors, but his main love was his family. He always put them first and made many personal sacrifices for their well-being. Stephen attended University Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Suzette Sonnier; two sons, Guy Stephen Sonnier, Jr and Brandon Shane Sonnier; one daughter, Angel Nicole Sonnier; three grandchildren, Philip Seilhan, Gillian Sonnier, and Lucas Sonnier; his mother, Mozelle Walker Sonnier; brother, Tracy Jerome Sonnier and sister, Susan Singleton all of Lake Charles. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Herman Sonnier and brother Douglas Sonnier.
His Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at University Baptist Church. His brother-in-law, David Simon and Pastor John Astling will officiate. A gathering of friends and family will be from 10 a.m., Wednesday, until time of service. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 10, 2020