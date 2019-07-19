Guynell Craft, 62, of Oretta, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at DeQuincy Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 28, 1957, in DeQuincy. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and feeding her squirrels at home.

She is survived by her brother, Dwayne Craft and wife Debbie; and her sister, Rebecca Richard and husband Larry; nephew, Clint Richard and wife Jenee; two nieces, Delanie Richard and fiancé Joey, Magan Pickering and husband Ramsey, all from Oretta, and Singer; along with her great nieces and nephew, Olivia, Emma, Kaiden, Lillian, Madeline, and Violet Grace, who were all her pride and joy.

Guynell was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Della Mae Craft; one nephew, DJ Craft; and her sister-in-law, Mona Craft.

Service will be held at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Eric Aultman and Bro. Butch Royer officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oretta Cemetery. Service entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy. Published in American Press on July 19, 2019