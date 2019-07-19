Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-6000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guynell Craft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guynell Craft


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guynell Craft Obituary
Guynell Craft, 62, of Oretta, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at DeQuincy Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 28, 1957, in DeQuincy. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and feeding her squirrels at home.
She is survived by her brother, Dwayne Craft and wife Debbie; and her sister, Rebecca Richard and husband Larry; nephew, Clint Richard and wife Jenee; two nieces, Delanie Richard and fiancé Joey, Magan Pickering and husband Ramsey, all from Oretta, and Singer; along with her great nieces and nephew, Olivia, Emma, Kaiden, Lillian, Madeline, and Violet Grace, who were all her pride and joy.
Guynell was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Della Mae Craft; one nephew, DJ Craft; and her sister-in-law, Mona Craft.
Service will be held at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Eric Aultman and Bro. Butch Royer officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oretta Cemetery. Service entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now