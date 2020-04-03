|
|
Due to health restrictions in effect because of the Coronavirus Pandemic; private graveside services for Gwen Samuelson Houston who died peacefully on April 1, 2020, in Lafayette, La., will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with interment in Beauregard Cemetery. The Rev. Jon Telifaro, pastor of Covenant United Methodist Church in Lafayette, will preside at the service, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Houston is survived by one daughter, Shelley Houston Lizotte; her husband, Philip; one grandson, Kyle Lizotte; and one step-granddaughter, Nicole Lizotte, all of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Houston; and their son, Scott Houston; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leo (Harriet B.) Samuelson; and one sister, Gayle Bailey.
Mrs. Houston was a graduate, cum laude, of California State University at San Jose and was co-owner and publisher of the Beauregard News with her husband George for 32 years.
She was active in many civic organizations including BPWC, Beauregard Historical Society, Beauregard Parent-Teacher Association, and the Beauregard Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, where she was a member of the Pink Ladies. She was also active as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and assisted with Bluebirds and Campfire Girls organizations.
Mrs. Houston was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for more than 60 years where she served in many capacities including Secretary of the Administrative Board, Chairman and longtime member of the Staff/Parish Relations Committee, and as a Sunday School teacher for over 20 years.
A longtime member of the Beauregard Parish Historical Society, Gwen was the editor of the Beauregard Parish History Book in 1986; and the "Chapters in History" booklet for Beauregard's Sesquicentennial Celebration in 1968. She also edited the "First United Methodist Church New Millennium Centennial Anniversary Church History" in 2001.
George and Gwen Houston owned and published several award-winning newspapers during their 32 year journalism career. The publications included the Beauregard News, Kinder Progress, Vernon Journal and others. They merged the Beauregard News and the DeRidder Enterprise in the early 1980's. They also published the Fort Polk newspaper from 1952 until the corporation was sold in 1984.
After their retirement from the publishing industry, George and Gwen traveled extensively over the years and visited nearly every continent on the globe, with the exception of Antarctica. It was in keeping with George's nuptial promise that he and Gwen would travel the world together.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church in DeRidder, or to the United Methodist Children's Home in Ruston, La.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020