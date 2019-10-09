|
Gwendolyn Ann Hollingsworth, age 88, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She was born in Lake Charles, to Roderick Paul Hawkins and Lucy Thelma "Tete" Guillory Hawkins. She resided in Westlake and Sulphur until her passing.
Gwen and her husband were the owners of Westlake Farm and Garden. She drove a school bus for Calcasieu Parish for over 16 years. Gwen was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior and devoted to the Blessed Mother. She helped to start the Children of Mary with her best friend, Alice Hooper, member of the Altar Society, and belonged to the Rosary Group. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Raymond Hollingsworth; two grandchildren, Aaron Golden and Kenzie Golden-Roden; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were born too soon; parents, sons-in-law, Todd Juranka and Lloyd "Snubbie" Reeves; and brother-in-law, Charles Dykes.
Survivors include four daughters, Donna Reeves and husband the late "Snubbie" of Gillis, Teresa McBride and husband Bill of Sulphur, Mary Cholley and husband Bobby of Sulphur, Pam Benoit and husband Tommy of Sulphur; three sons, Boyce "Bub" Hollingsworth and wife Charlotte of Sulphur, Johnny Hollingsworth and wife Belinda of Sulphur, Rory Hollingsworth and wife Tiffany of DeQuincy; 27 grandchildren, Michelle Fontenot, Robert Reeves, Mikey Greenslade, Brad Hollingsworth, Denise Hollingsworth, Jake Golden, Phillip Golden, Blair Spears, Blake Spears, Kelli Thibodeaux, Clay Hollingsworth, Caleb Hollingsworth, Jordan Hollingsworth, Kace Hollingsworth, Trevor Johnston, Kasha Kile, Josh Cholley, Austin Cholley, Ryan Juranka, Stephen Juranka, T. J. Juranka, and Lexie Benoit; sisters, Pat Gillard and husband Jess of Newton, Texas, Jeanette Mitterlehner and husband Dennis of Brenham, Texas; sister-in-law, Wilma Hollingsworth Dykes of Eureka Springs, Ark.; 52 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with an ACTS Rosary held at 6:30 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Westlake. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, St. John Bosco Catholic Church of Westlake. Burial will be follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on Oct. 9, 2019