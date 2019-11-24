Home

Gwendolyn Sanders
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Highland Memory Gardens
Gwendolyn E. Sanders


1943 - 2019
Gwendolyn E. Sanders Obituary
Gwendolyn E. Sanders passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Gwen was born to Stewart and Lessie Perry Sanders on March 8, 1943, in Houston, Twxas. She graduated from Lake Charles High School and attended McNeese State University. Gwen retired from the state of Louisiana after working at the Department of Labor for 35 years. As a teenager, she accepted Jesus as her Savior and attended First Baptist Church for many years. Gwen has been a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church for the past 30 years. Her hobbies were reading, listening to gospel hymns and traveling. She loved to visit with friends and "never met a stranger." Gwen "5" will be missed by many former co-workers and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stewart and Lessie Sanders.
Her graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Highland Memory Gardens, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Parmentier will officiate.
Thank you to Dr. Jody George, Dr. Stewart Greathouse, Landmark of Lake Charles and Brighton Bridge Hospice for their excellent care of Gwen during the past 3.5 years.
Published in American Press on Nov. 24, 2019
