Gwendolyn Fleming Carlson passed away on Feb. 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Raymond A. Carlson and her son Raymond A. "Buddy" Carlson Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Susan, Kathy and Carol; and 5 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church, before the service.

Gwen was born in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 12, 1930. She graduated from Sulphur High School and received her RN from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Galveston, Texas. Upon graduation she returned to Sulphur where she helped open West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital.

Service and volunteering were very important to Gwen. She was president of the Literary Club, a child advocate for CASA and an active member of First Baptist Church, where she thoroughly enjoyed teaching summer Vacation Bible School and helped start the "Bag Lady" group who crocheted sleeping mats from grocery bags for the homeless.

Gwen was also a well known and respected antique dealer. She was considered an expert on Irish Belleek china.

The family would like to especially thank Heart of Hospice and Dr. Jason Fuqua for their care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gwen's name to or First Baptist Church of Vinton. Published in American Press on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary