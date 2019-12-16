Home

Gwendolyn Gwen LaRocque


1940 - 2019
Gwendolyn Gwen LaRocque Obituary
Gwendolyn "Gwen" LaRocque a resident of DeQuincy, Louisiana, was born in Maud, Texas on November 2, 1940 and passed away December 13, 2019 at the age of 79.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Louis LaRocque, sons, Louis "Roc" LaRocque of Butler, PA and Erick LaRocque and wife, Beth of DeQuincy, along with four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bryscon Torrans and wife, Lynnette of Woodlawn, La.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Winifred Torrans and sister, Clytee Shuffield.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Enterprise Boulevard Church of Christ, 2801 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles, Louisiana and from 9:00 – 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 until time for the funeral service. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Enterprise Boulevard Church of Christ, 2801 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles, La. and interment will follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park, DeQuincy, Louisiana.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, Louisiana.
Published in American Press on Dec. 16, 2019
