|
|
Harcourt Morgan Stebbins, DDS, 97, died early on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Born Dec. 1, 1921, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where all of his brothers were born also, Dr. Stebbins was the happiest when talking about his very happy childhood there (you should hear the stories).
He was educated in Puerto Rican public schools until the age of 14, when he moved to Lake Charles to live with his grandparents. He graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1940 and was a proud graduate of John McNeese Junior College. During World War II, Harcourt enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Loyola University in New Orleans where he received his DDS and a graduate preceptorship in Anesthesia. He helped many women in labor, children with their tonsils and many people having surgeries in Lake Charles, where he practiced until 1955 when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a dentist. There he taught and practiced dentistry for twenty years. He had assignments in Germany and the U.S. As a dentist, he received a Meritorious Service Medal and was awarded the prestigious Heidbrink Medal for anesthesia among many other accolades. He taught dental anesthesia in three languages and was a founding member of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology.
Around 1980, he moved back to Lake Charles, where he stayed active as a Spanish / English translator for the court system and local law enforcement. Dr. Stebbins was well loved. He was an avid tennis player and taught many area youth the intricacies of the game. He also enjoyed karate, parties and just being social. As a young man, he shook Charles Lindbergh's hand on two different occasions and met Amelia Earhart. He also had coffee with Maurice Chevalier at a café in Paris and met Theodore Roosevelt, Jr. (later General) when he was the governor of Puerto Rico.
Dr. Stebbins is survived by his children, Charlotte, David, and Sarah; his grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents, Maud Fay and Edwin Anson Stebbins; his adored grandparents, Charles and Clara Fay; his dear brothers, Edwin, Charles, Thornwell, and Chapin. He missed them terribly and the family is glad that he is with them again.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Bobbie Yellott will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday from noon until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on July 24, 2019