Mr. Harley Bailey, 96, of Gillis, passed away at 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mr. Bailey was born Aug. 30, 1923, in Cravens, La., and attended school at Cole Central. He was a Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army as a member of the 86th Chemical Mortar Battalion during the Landing at Utah Beach, Normandy France.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gillis, serving as a Deacon. Mr. Bailey was a Mason and member of Sam Todd Masonic Lodge. He drove briefly for Red Ball Moving Company and was the owner and operator of his own gravel truck company. Mr. Bailey retired as a Machinist from Citgo Petroleum Corp.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Chambers Bailey; four children, Ralin Bailey and wife Sharlin Lasyone Bailey, Sylvia Bailey, Melinda Thigpen and husband Robert, Harley Dewayne Bailey and wife Kristi Ribbeck Bailey; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry P. and Mary Perkins Bailey; eleven brothers and sisters; and two great grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Gillis. The Rev. Glenn George will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the church from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, donations should be made to Harbor Hospice, 2501 E. Prien Lake Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70601 or First Baptist Church of Gillis for Vacation Bible School, 678 Topsy Road, Lake Charles, LA 70611 in Mr. Bailey's name.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Harbor Hospice for the excellent care given.
Published in American Press on Dec. 24, 2019