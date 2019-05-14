Harold Hill Young, age 94, of Westlake, La., passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Harold, the youngest of four children, was born to P.A. and Jewel Vanderheider Young on July 20, 1924, in Rosenberg, Texas.

The family later moved to the Merryville area where he attended school. When Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese, like many other teenagers, he accepted the calling to enlist in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old, after his parents signed an agreement. He served during the Asian and Pacific campaigns for which he received an honorable service award with three stars, American Theatre, American Defense, Good Conduct, World War II Victory Medal, and most notably the Purple Heart for his actions at the Battle of Bougainville. After 5 years of service he received an honorable discharge earning the rank of Pharmacist's Mate First Class.

In the fall of 1948, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Appleby and they married in March 1949. Together they were blessed with 70 years of marriage while raising four children.

He was a 70 year member of Freemasons of Louisiana. He was a founding member of the 10th Masonic District and was Past Master of Westlake Masonic Lodge 443. He was a member of all Lake Charles York Rite Bodies and Scottish Rite Bodies, was a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Habibi Shriner, Past High Priest, Past Illustrious Master, Past Eminent Commander, M. E. Grand High Priest, Grand Treasurer Emeritus for RAM & Grand Council R&SM. Harold Hill Young held many other honors and titles, much too many to list here. Charter Member of Ancillary Committee at the Jennings War Veterans Home and recently voted the honor of Member Emeritus. His family will best remember his love of Bible studies, bass fishing at the good side of Toledo Bend, and at Sam Rayburn. His devotion to family ran deep and upon suffering the immeasurable loss of their home after Rita, at the ripe age of 83, he designed and built their new home. He often enjoyed a good game of pool, cards or dominoes with his siblings.

He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Mitchell Hill Young; his parents; one brother, Howard (Dorothy) Young; and two sisters, Marvalee (Chester) Stark and Alto Wayne (Carlton) Dougharty.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carolyn Young; a daughter, Kathleen Beaugh; a son, Lewis Howard Young; and daughter, Karen Anne Young; three grandchildren, Elisabeth Anne Pruitt, David Reed (Elena) Pruitt, Andrew "Drew" (Nadine) Pruitt; two great-granddaughters, Jessica and Courtney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be led by the Rev. John Ward on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Bellview Baptist Church, 507 John Stine Rd., Westlake, La., beginning at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. till time of service on Wednesday with Masonic rites preceding the service. He will be laid to rest at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery in Westlake, La.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonwestlake.com for the Young family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bellview Baptist Church of Westlake, La. Published in American Press on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary