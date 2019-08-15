|
|
Harold Hiram Hoelzer, 79, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, at a local care facility surrounded by his family. Harold was born on Feb. 11, 1940, in Choupique, La. He enjoyed making knives, saddle making and building things. He worked at PPG and Ron Williams Construction.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Hoelzer; two children, Brett Hoelzer and wife Cathy and Judy Hoelzer Fussell and husband Bryan; two grandchildren, Chance Fussell and wife Lanya and Amber Reese and husband Greg; and three great-grandchildren, Landon Reese, Addison Reese and Chloe Fussell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lorraine Hoelzer; and one sister, D.D. Ogea.
Service for Harold will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Brother J.P. Miles officiating. Burial will follow at Dutch Cove Cemetery in Carlyss. The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 15, 2019