Harold James Guillory, 71, of Welsh, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. He was born to his late parents, Isom and Nola Guillory on Jan. 24, 1949, in Jennings. He enjoyed building projects and spending time outdoors at his ranch. Harold worked for many years in the oil field as a consultant to various companies. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 52 years, Lettie Guillory; two daughters, Angela Brown and husband Tim of Iowa, La., Laura Guillory of Austin, Texas; along with two grandchildren, Cade Brown and Rachel Brown.

A Celebration of Harold's life will be held at a later date with the immediate family.

