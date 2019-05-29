Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Harold Joseph Harrington Jr. Obituary
Harold Joseph Harrington Jr., 71, of Sulphur, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
Harold proudly served his country in the 101st Army Airborne Division, during the Vietnam War; earning many medals including the Purple Heart and three Bronze Stars. Harold worked for Firestone as a supervisor and retired after 40 years of service. He loved riding his motorcycle, especially riding in poker runs for various charities.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susie Ellender Harrington; three children, Brad Harrington and wife Angela of Merryville, Amie Harrington Armer and husband Robert of DeRidder, and Susan Harrington Johnson and husband Jeff of Longville; two stepdaughters, Julie LeBert, and Lindsay LeBert McComb and husband B.J. all of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Joseph Harrington Sr. and Clarice Harrington; and his brother, Roger Harrington.
A funeral service to honor Harold's life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Johnny Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Squyres Cemetery of Ragley. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home and resume at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 Friday.
Published in American Press on May 29, 2019
