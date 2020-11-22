Harold Martin Frey Sr., age 85, of Hackberry, La passed away peacefully in his son's home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Harold was born on Nov. 10, 1935.

Harold, better known as "Cuz", never met a stranger and always had a joke to tell. After retiring from Texaco, "Cuz" worked for the Cameron Sheriff Office as a crossing guard at Hackberry High School where he loved all the students and staff. For many years he followed the ball teams and enjoyed cheering them on. In his younger years "Cuz" loved to hunt, fish, and play cards. Harold was a devout Catholic who loved his Faith and family.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Donna L. Frey, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his parents, Albert and Lena Frey, brothers, Walter Frey, August and wife, Etta Frey, Frank and wife, Verlie Frey, James and wife, Ethel Frey, Richard and wife, Anna Frey, Robert and wife, Sybil Frey, sisters, Menia Marie Frey, Cecilia and husband, Edward Leger, Clara and husband, Carlton LeJeune, Amelia and husband, J.D. Bertrand, Catherine and husband, Launey Fontenot, and sister-in-law, Helen Frey.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are children, Jennifer McClung and husband, Danny, Harold Frey, Jr. and wife, Brenda, Carla Kulaga and husband, Mike, Susie Pearson and husband, Ricky, Jackie Bacon and husband, Chris, Pam Deville and husband, Tony, Jody Frey and wife, Lisa, and Sheldon Frey; brother, Sylvester Frey; 17 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church in Hackberry with a Rosary beginning at 10 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church. Rev. Arvind Minz, H.G.N. will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery.

