|
|
Harold Rand Wagner, 85, of Lake Charles, La., died Thursday, July 17, 2019, at Willis Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., after a brief illness.
Rand was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Anna Wagner; his wife, Peggy Bonner Wagner; brothers, Lawrence, Charles, George and Richard Wagner; stepson, Robert Gardiner. He is survived by his sister, Bella Wagner (Gene) Higdon of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; stepdaughters, Cindy (Jimmy) Granger of Elton, Nancy Nicholson of Shreveport and Joan (Steve) Hart of Crawfordville, Fla.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Wagner was a graduate of Menard Memorial High School in Alexandria, La., and attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Cities Service in Sulphur, La.
Always a sportsman, Rand enjoyed hunting and was a "rabid" LSU and Saints fan.
A graveside memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, Highland Memory Gardens, 6325 Common St., Lake Charles, La.
Published in American Press on July 25, 2019